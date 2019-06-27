Edgecombe County man traveled to Mebane to meet minor for sex, sheriff says

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Edgecombe County man has been arrested by Alamance County deputies and charged with multiple child sex crimes.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Investigators said Jason William Gray, 49, was headed from Rocky Mount to Mebane on Wednesday to meet a minor.

Alamance County deputies intercepted Gray, and he was charged with four counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor, four counts of dissemination of obscene material, one count of solicitation of child by computer, and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

The investigation began on June 19, and deputies discovered that Gray was planning to travel to Mebane to meet the underage person.

Gray, of the 1100 block of Tarboro Street in Rocky Mount, was booked into the Alamance County Jail and is being held under a $150,000 bond.

This case is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountedgecombe countymebanencarrestalamance county newssolicitationsex crimesex crimes
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pool at center of racist controversy to close at end of 2019 season
Body cam video released in deadly Durham officer-involved shooting
Brothers rescued from Johnston Co. river after reporting gator in water
Discrepancies emerge in Moore County teacher sex case
Teacher pulls gun after being cut off at McDonald's drive-thru: police
Raleigh Police investigate bank robbery on Capital Blvd
Travel trend: Experts offer to plan mystery vacation
Show More
Apple design chief behind iPhone leaving company
Nipsey Hussle case: 'Snitching talk preceded shooting, documents say
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
Supreme Court rules courts can't stop gerrymandering in NC or nation
Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleeper accessories
More TOP STORIES News