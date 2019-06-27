Edgecombe County man traveled to Mebane to meet minor for sex, sheriff says

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Edgecombe County man has been arrested by Alamance County deputies and charged with multiple child sex crimes.Investigators said Jason William Gray, 49, was headed from Rocky Mount to Mebane on Wednesday to meet a minor.Alamance County deputies intercepted Gray, and he was charged with four counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor, four counts of dissemination of obscene material, one count of solicitation of child by computer, and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.The investigation began on June 19, and deputies discovered that Gray was planning to travel to Mebane to meet the underage person.Gray, of the 1100 block of Tarboro Street in Rocky Mount, was booked into the Alamance County Jail and is being held under a $150,000 bond.This case is ongoing and additional charges are possible.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit.