Rocky Mount mother charged in death of infant who suffered traumatic head injury

Vonquetta Hilliard (Rocky Mount Police Department)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of an infant who suffered a traumatic head injury last year.

On July 31, Rocky Mount police officers responded to a call in the 200 block of Kinlaw Court to assist an EMS call. Officers found the severely injured infant, who was taken to Nash UNC Health Care before being transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The bay was pronounced dead at Vidant Medical Center on Aug. 1.

After a lengthy investigation and review of additional evidence and recently completed medical reports, Rocky Mount Police announced Friday that the child's mother, Vonquetta Hilliard, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Hilliard is in the Nash County Detention Facility on a $275,000 secured bond.

