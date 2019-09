Willie George Jr.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a 30-year-old man in Fayetteville in connection with the murder of a man in Rocky Mount last month.Rocky Mount police said it happened Aug. 22 just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Nancys Circle when officers found a 26-year-old unresponsive after shooting call.The victim was transported to Nash UNC Health Care where he later died.U.S. Marshals and and the Rocky Mount homicide unit arrested 30-year-old Willie George Jr. in Fayetteville.George was charged with first degree murder and is being held without bond in the Nash County Jail.The featured video is from a previous update.