Roads close in Rocky Mount after Tar River reaches major flood stage

The severity of the flooding was seen along River Drive, North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sunset Avenue. All three roads were closed in each direction. A Lexus was seen trapped in high water in a residential area and the woman inside had to be helped out by first responders.
The National Weather Service tweeted the Tar River was expected to rise to over 25 feet overnight. ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart confirmed the river was at 26.5 feet in Rocky Mount just before 6 a.m. The river should be below flood stage in Rocky Mount by Sunday.
BREAKING... The Tar River at Rocky Mount (ROKN7) is now in major flood. The stage observed at midnight was 25.21 feet (major flooding begins at 25 feet) and the river is expected to rise above 25.5 feet overnight. Details: https://t.co/4nUW7IhHMW #ncwx pic.twitter.com/7N52yn8d7A— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) June 18, 2020
Nashville received 5.3 inches of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Rocky Mount got 4.3 inches. On Thursday, a Nash County couple was rescued when their vehicle was swept off the road into the woods.