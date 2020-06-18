Roads close in Rocky Mount after Tar River reaches major flood stage

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount is dealing with serious flooding on Thursday morning, hours after dozens of people had to evacuate their homes in Nash County.

The severity of the flooding was seen along River Drive, North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sunset Avenue. All three roads were closed in each direction. A Lexus was seen trapped in high water in a residential area and the woman inside had to be helped out by first responders.

The National Weather Service tweeted the Tar River was expected to rise to over 25 feet overnight. ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart confirmed the river was at 26.5 feet in Rocky Mount just before 6 a.m. The river should be below flood stage in Rocky Mount by Sunday.



Nashville received 5.3 inches of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Rocky Mount got 4.3 inches. On Thursday, a Nash County couple was rescued when their vehicle was swept off the road into the woods.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountnash countyfloodingweather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawyers launch effort to remove NC's Confederate monuments
Pedestrian hit, killed on HWY 70 in Garner
LATEST: Wake County reports 3,373 total COVID-19 cases
First-time gardeners on the rise during COVID-19
Raleigh will require face coverings in public starting Friday
Bladen Co. graduate asks SRO to be "honorary dad" for graduation
More than 40 Nash County residents evacuate homes due to flooding
Show More
Duke Uni. will not require SAT/ACT scores for 2021 admissions
Local law enforcement purchases its own military-style equipment
Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
3rd man charged in shooting death of Raleigh 17-year-old girl
UNC, Duke hospitals see increase in COVID-19 in-patients
More TOP STORIES News