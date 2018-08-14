Rocky Mount neighbors stunned after man charged with murder in death of infant son

Neighbors expressed shock Tuesday after a man was charged with first-degree murder in the weekend death of his infant son.Rocky Mount police responded Sunday morning about 6 a.m. to a call at in the 400 block of Sled Court. When officers arrived, they found a 2-month-old infant unresponsive. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.The Medical Examiner's Office advised the Rocky Mount Police Department on Monday evening that the child's death was not by natural causes. The injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma.Police arrested Kahlid Mohammed Whitehead, 23, the child's biological father.Whitehead is being held without bond at the Nash County Detention Center.Stefon Noel lives in the same complex, above where this incident happened."All I know is that she came running to my house and said her baby was dead, so I came down here and he was dead. She called the ambulance and they came out here. That's all I know," Noel said.Noel was stunned at the arrest."That man ain't hurt his child -- like, I know him," Noel said. "That man ain't going to hurt his child. I know this for a fact. It's sad for the family and they're taking them through a lot. They already lost their child - you feel what I'm saying? And to be charged with your child's murder: That hurts."Another neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, described the couple as good parents and said they believe it was "an accident.""I'm not going to stand up here and blame them for whatever happened to the baby. I don't know what happened to the baby but I really can't see it in my heart to believe that they did anything like that to their child because they are good parents," the neighbor said. "We've all sat at here and talked and played with the baby and everything. I just can't believe what they say happened. I just can't believe it. He was just a beautiful baby, and it's just sad -- it's just sad."Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Text - A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is anonymous.