Rocky Mount officer shoots domestic dispute suspect who pointed gun at police, city official says

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Rocky Mount police officer shot a suspect in a domestic dispute after the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer, a city spokesperson said Friday.

According to city officials, at 7:38 a.m. police received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Sledgefield Drive. A woman there had been assaulted and had serious injuries.

The woman was transported to Nash UNC Health Care.

Rocky Mount officers searched the area for the suspect and eventually found him in the 200 block of Cunningham Drive.

Authorities said that, during the encounter, the suspect pulled out a gun, which the officer ordered him to drop.

The man refused to drop the handgun and, instead, pointed the gun at the officer, the city official said. The officer then fired, hitting the suspect in the abdomen.

The suspect was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he was reported to be stable as of 10:22 a.m.

The shooting was captured on body camera.

Rocky Mount Police Department's Professional Standards Division is conducting an internal investigation. The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to conduct an independent investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 252-972-1411.
