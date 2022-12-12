Rocky Mount police 911 telecommunicator, her 3-year-old son killed in crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- An employee with Rocky Mount police and her 3-year-old son were killed in a car crash.

Rocky Mount Police Department said at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday officers responded to a crash at West Raleigh Boulevard and Walnut Street.

They found two people were ejected from the car during the crash.

Netanya Richardson, 25, and her 3-year-old son were both killed. Richardson worked as a 911 dispatcher for the department.

"We are incredibly grateful for the Nash County Emergency Management, who shortly afterward began dispatching 911 calls, allowing Rocky Mount Police personnel to speak with Crisis Health professionals during this challenging time," Police Chief Robert Hassell said.

Two other people were in a different car at the time of the crash and were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash investigation determined Richardson was traveling westbound when 37-year-old Randy Sharpe was going eastbound when he crossed over the center turn lane and crashed into Richardson.

Sharpe is now facing charges including felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, reckless driving and driving while license revoked for an impaired revocation

North Carolina Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.