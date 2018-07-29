Rocky Mount police investigate 2 homicides Saturday night

Rocky Mount police are investigating two homicides that took place Saturday, authorities say.Officials say one happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday evening in the 400 block of Mosley Drive.37-year-old Trevoire James Davis was found shot to death, police said.The shooting is under investigation and so far no arrests have been made.Early Saturday morning, officers responded to a call in the 4300 block of Carrol Avenue to find Cerron Fox, 32, of Rocky Mount, stabbed.Fox was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information about either crime is urged call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or text RMPOL+ a message to 274637. Text messages remain anonymous.