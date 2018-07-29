Rocky Mount police investigate 2 homicides Saturday night

EMBED </>More Videos

Rocky Mount police investigate 2 homicides Saturday night (WTVD)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
Rocky Mount police are investigating two homicides that took place Saturday, authorities say.

Officials say one happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday evening in the 400 block of Mosley Drive.

37-year-old Trevoire James Davis was found shot to death, police said.

The shooting is under investigation and so far no arrests have been made.

Early Saturday morning, officers responded to a call in the 4300 block of Carrol Avenue to find Cerron Fox, 32, of Rocky Mount, stabbed.

Fox was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he was pronounced dead.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Anyone with information about either crime is urged call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or text RMPOL+ a message to 274637. Text messages remain anonymous.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidefatal shootingstabbingRocky Mount
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man fatally shot in Fayetteville motel
Fayetteville police ID man killed in late night motorcycle crash
Fayetteville police seeking suspects in late night armed robbery
12-year-old Girl Scout calls out sexism in viral letter to the editor
Search of pig farm turns up no sign of missing Iowa student
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
'Star Wars: Episode IX' casts Carrie Fisher
Christ the King Lutheran Church of Cary sets out to feed those in need
Show More
'Stranger Things' casting extras in Atlanta
Man in critical condition after lightning strikes near him in Wake Co.
Northern California wildfire raging into its fourth day
Police arrested for kicking pregnant woman in stomach
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
More News