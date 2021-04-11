Rocky Mount police investigate after pedestrian killed in hit and run

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are seeking information after a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run crash on Saturday morning.Around 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard.On arrival, officers said they found a male pedestrian dead on the road.Authorities have yet to release a description of the vehicle or the identity of the victim at this time.Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.