Rocky Mount police investigate after finding woman shot in a car

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after a woman inside a car was shot Tuesday.It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at N. Wesleyan Boulevard at Jeffreys Road. Police had Jeffreys Road closed off with crime tape and a police cruiser right in front of a Hardee's restaurant as officers investigated.Shattered glass could be seen in the roadway.Officers rendered aid to the woman until Nash County EMS arrived on the scene.The woman was taken to Nash Health Care for further treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 972-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.