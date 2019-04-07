Rocky Mount police investigating after man killed in aggravated assault

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road after an aggravated assault overnight Sunday.Police said it happened just after midnight on Sunday when officers responded to a call at 1 King James Court about people being disorderly.Officers then heard about an unresponsive person in the road.David Sandoval was found with injuries from an aggravated assault and was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text - A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.