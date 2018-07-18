Rocky Mount police officer injured during traffic stop

A Rocky Mount police officer was injured during a traffic stop around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.The Rocky Mount police department and the Nash County Sheriff's Office was attempting to arrest KaShard Raheem Howell on outstanding warrants.Officer C.R. Robinson approached Howell's car when Howell drove away from the traffic stop with Robinson still partially inside the car.Howell then sideswiped another vehicle while Robinson was still holding on.Officer Robinson was thrown a short time later.He was transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville with non-life threatening injuries.During the pursuit, police said Howell tossed a handgun and narcotics out the window of the car he was driving.Howell was charged with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.