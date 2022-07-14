2 injured in shooting near Rocky Mount convenience store

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are in the hospital after gunfire was reported in Rocky Mount Wednesday afternoon.Rocky Mount police responded to reports of gunfire at around 1:00 p.m. near a convenience store on Hunter Hill Road.According to RMPD, all involved parties left the scene before officers arrived.Upon investigation officers found out from a local hospital that two victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Officials say a 29-year-old man is in critical condition and a 26-year-old man is in stable condition.The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the events that led to the shooting. We ask anyone with information related to this incident to please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), or message us directly using the MyRMT mobile app.