man killed

19-year-old found shot dead inside car in ditch, Rocky Mount police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. -- Rocky Mount police said a 19-year-old was found shot to death inside a crashed car in a ditch Saturday evening.

Authorities were called to a shooting along the South Wesleyan Boulevard. While searching the area, offices found a car in a ditch along the 100 block of Arbor Lane -- not far from the initial call. Inside, officers found a 19-year-old shot dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time; nor has a shooting suspect been named.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1311, or call Twin Counties CrineStoppers at (252) 977-1111.

