Man killed in overnight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead just after midnight in Rocky Mount.

Officers responded to a shots fired call along the 700 block of Luper St. On arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

An investigation is underway at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.
