Man killed in overnight Rocky Mount stabbing, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after a man was killed in an overnight stabbing.Officials said Rocky Mount officers responded a disturbance report in the 1600 block of S. Grace Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.A 65-year-old man was found with several stab wounds, Life-saving measures were performed but the man died at the scene.Rocky Mount police are investigating the homicide.Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous