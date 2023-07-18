Rocky Mount man charged after teen injured while playing with gun, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing charges, Rocky Mount Police said Monday, days after two juveniles were playing with his gun and one was shot.

The accidental shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Long Avenue.

Officers found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was conscious and taken to UNC Nash Health for treatment.

On Saturday, Rocky Mount police detectives determined that the shooting happened when two juveniles got hold of a gun and were playing with it. The firearm was unintentionally discharged, police said.

Malik Johnson Rocky Mount Police Department

Investigators learned that the gun was owned by Malik Johnson, 25, the boyfriend of the juvenile's mother. Johnson was arrested and charged with failure to secure a firearm from a minor.

He received a $2,500 secured bond and was taken to the Edgecombe County Jail.

The juvenile that was in possession of the firearm has been charged on a juvenile petition for possessing a firearm as a minor.

The juvenile victim was later transferred to ECU Health Medical Center and is listed in serious condition.