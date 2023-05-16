Rocky Mount woman hospitalized after shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police are investigating after a woman was shot late Sunday night.

On Monday, police said officers responded about 11 p.m. to the area of Eastern Avenue near Lexington Street.

Officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. The 30-year-old victim's condition was described as stable.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.