WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Rocky Mount woman hospitalized after shooting

WTVD logo
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 12:53AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police are investigating after a woman was shot late Sunday night.

On Monday, police said officers responded about 11 p.m. to the area of Eastern Avenue near Lexington Street.

Officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. The 30-year-old victim's condition was described as stable.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW