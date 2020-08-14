Carolina Hurricanes

Canes take down Bruins in Game 2, 3-2, even playoff series 1-1

TORONTO (WTVD) -- Rod Brind'Amour and the Hurricanes had to overcome more than just the Boston Bruins Thursday night, but ultimately they were up to the task, taking Game 2 in Toronto 3-2 and evening up their Eastern Conference playoff series 1-1.

Just a day after Brind'Amour had excoriated the replay officiating that allowed a go-ahead Boston goal in Game 1 -- resulting in a $25,000 fine and a stern warning from the league --, the officials seemed determined to send a message that they will not be trifled with in that manner.

RELATED: Canes fall in double overtime 4-3 to Boston in Game 1


In order:

Jordan Staal had his helmet forcibly ripped off directly in front of an official in the first period. By rule, a roughing minor. No call was made.

Teuvo Teravainen was whistled for an impossibly bad interference call that led to a Boston power play during which they tied the game 2-2 just before the end of the 2nd period.

The Hurricanes had a goal waved off in the third period due to goalie interference. Replay showed the call to be incorrect. After Brind'Amour appealed, the call stood and the Canes were assessed a minor penalty for their righteous truculence.

Things could've gone sideways and Rod Brind'Amour will surely be steaming, but in the end, the Canes overcame. The keys - more steady goaltending from James Reimer, who replaced Game 1 starter Petr Mrazek in the net. Additionally - the Hurricanes big guns came to play. Goals from Teuvo Teravainen, Andrei Svechnikov and a game-winning rocket from Dougie Hamilton. In the playoffs, your stars need to be stars, and that was the case for Carolina.

No matter how much the Hurricanes talk about last year's sweep at the hands of Boston having zero impact on this series, I don't think we can overstate the importance of getting their first win over the league's mightiest team. It's a starting point. A point of reference that it can be done, whatever else is working against you.

Last year was a trampling, this year we've got a series.
