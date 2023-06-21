Survey: OBGYN's believe Dobbs decision exacerbated pregnancy-related deaths

The Kaiser Family Foundation's latest survey looked at responses from 560 OBGYN's this spring.

Saturday marks one year since the historic overturn of abortion rights and a new survey of doctors revealed that the Supreme Court ruling may be having serious consequences.

64% of them say they believe the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe versus Wade exacerbated pregnancy-related mortality.

While more than half say it's made it harder to attract new OBGYN's to the field.

And in states with abortion bans 6 in 10 doctors expressed concerns about legal risk when making decisions about patient care.

They also report an increase in patients seeking long-term contraception including sterilization.

The Biden administration says they will continue pushing for national legislation to protect abortion rights.