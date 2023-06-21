  • Watch Now

Survey: OBGYN's believe Dobbs decision exacerbated pregnancy-related deaths

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 12:56PM
Survey: Supreme Court abortion ruling impacted pregnancy deaths
The Kaiser Family Foundation's latest survey looked at responses from 560 OBGYN's this spring.

Saturday marks one year since the historic overturn of abortion rights and a new survey of doctors revealed that the Supreme Court ruling may be having serious consequences.

The Kaiser Family Foundation's latest survey looked at responses from 560 OBGYN's this spring.

64% of them say they believe the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe versus Wade exacerbated pregnancy-related mortality.

While more than half say it's made it harder to attract new OBGYN's to the field.

And in states with abortion bans 6 in 10 doctors expressed concerns about legal risk when making decisions about patient care.

They also report an increase in patients seeking long-term contraception including sterilization.

The Biden administration says they will continue pushing for national legislation to protect abortion rights.

