Chicago artist's toy soldiers march to make revolutionary art

By Rachel Pellegrino
CHICAGO -- This Chicago South Side artist is making some pretty revolutionary art!

"Every piece is a battle between good and evil," said Roger J. Carter.

An experimental artist, Carter's latest medium is toy soldiers on canvas which make up a larger picture of a person.

"I have the soldiers pointed in a way where they aren't necessarily fighting each other," said Carter. "You really don't know which side their on and I think that's kind of the way society is in a sense."

Carter paints revolutionary Black heroes and uses toy soldiers to highlight the battles they've overcome to represent their community. He said he grew up not seeing himself in the art around him.

"This is art about the culture. This is art about us," Carter said.

Roger describes his art as unapologetic, revolutionary, and "in your face."

"Every artist gets bored and wants to do something different but right now I'm liking it. I think it's evolving a little bit an so, I'm not done yet," he said.

To commission a piece or buy art, visit the Agape Collective website for more information.
art
