ABC11 Together: Magic of Storytelling gifts 2,000 books to Raleigh and Fayetteville schools

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Through the ABC11 Magic of Storytelling initiative, 1,000 books were donated to both Rogers Lane Elementary in Raleigh and an additional 1,000 books to Ferguson Easley Elementary in Fayetteville.

ABC11's Akilah Davis and Diane Wilson read to enthusiastic kindergarten and first-grade students who walked through the school's media center to take home two books apiece.



"It helps me imaginate. I like to read fables and other things. It's like I'm there," said third-grader Jacory Whitehead.

"Some books just blow my mind because they are so amazing. That's why I like to read," said fourth-grader Carlos Jones.

For some, this donation means the world. Third-grader Cameron Gordon told ABC11 the books will help grow his at-home library.

"I only have two books at home so and I finished them eight times. I really wanted to get new books to read," said Gordon.

Mrs. Senegar, a teacher at Ferguson Easley Elementary says a lot of the students at the school do not have access to books at home.

They say knowledge is power and the hope is that these books empower students to make the world a better place.
