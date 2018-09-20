Rolesville couple, 2 kids dead after multi-vehicle crash in Warren County

EMBED </>More Videos

4 killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-85 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Four people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-85, officials said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A husband, wife, and two kids, all from Rolesville, were traveling together in a Ford Explorer when a four-car wreck involving a tractor-trailer ensued on I-85 in Warren County.

RELATED: Creedmoor Road reopens; 3 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash

Officials said all four family members in the Explorer were killed.

There were also four non-life-threatening injuries that resulted from the crash.

So far, the unidentified driver of the tractor-trailer has been charged with reckless driving and misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle.

Authorities investigating had the road shut down for eight hours after the wreck.

The incident is still under investigation. No names have yet to be released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashfatal crashwarren county newsWarren CountyRolesville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
County-by-county list of closures: 750 roads still closed in NC
Florence by the numbers: Trump says 'a lot of money' is coming to NC
'No reliable, safe way into Wilmington:' NCDOT says due to Florence flooding
Florence flooding: Fayetteville sees more rain than usual in September
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
'Just step up:' Volunteer says more people need to help Florence victims
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
3 killed in shooting at warehouse in Maryland
Show More
What's in the floodwater? A lot of health hazards, experts say
Relief money available for 18 NC counties, applications now open
Fewer than 115,000 remain without power as crews work to restore service
How to avoid scams while helping victims of Hurricane Florence
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
More News