Boomtowns: Rolesville rising as new homes, businesses bloom

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's considered to be one of Wake County's fastest-growing towns. It's not hyperbole, either.

The Town of Rolesville has more than tripled in growth according to July 2022 census data when compared to April 2010 census figures.

"A lot of people looked at us crazy. They were like, you're going to move to Rolesville? Like where is that?" said Jenny Sellars, one of the owners of SuzAnna's Antiques on Main Street.

Sellars operated in a different Wake County location but was forced to relocate the business for undisclosed reasons.

Business has been booming for Sellars in an area that is ripe with new growth. New housing developments by D.R. Horton and KB Homes are continuing to be built. A Publix is under construction. And Cobblestone Village, which will be across the street from SuzAnna's, will feature shops and restaurants, among other things.

"When you hear people talk about the growth of Rolesville, people (are) on both sides of the fence. There's people who have been here their whole life and they're just not excited about the growth. And then there's some people who say you know what, our town needs this," said Crystal Felder, who works nearby. "This is amazing for us to get bigger and bring more people in and bring more money to the town and help it develop."

While growth brings about change, Sellars insisted that it won't affect the reason why many people enjoy Rolesville.

"It's one of those places that's not going to lose its small charm feel no matter how big it gets. We won't let it," said Sellars. "Because we will keep that charm alive in this area."