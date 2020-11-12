ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rolesville police officers said the body of a child was found Thursday afternoon, hours after authorities were called for a report of a drowning.
The body was found off of Lord Granville Way. Police first arrived in the area around 12:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a missing boy.
Neighbors told ABC11 that an 11-year-old boy was playing with his younger siblings when he fell into the creek.
Rolesville police confirmed around 2:45 p.m. that a body of a juvenile was found but did not release any additional details.
Heavy rain caused flash flooding in many parts of central North Carolina on Thursday.
Child's body found during search near creek, Rolesville police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More