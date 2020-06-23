Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault

By Andrew Dalton
LOS ANGELES -- Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jeremy, 67, whose real name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt, was charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

If Jeremy is convicted, the charges could lead to a sentence of 90 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday. Prosecutors say they will ask for bail of $6.6 million. Emails seeking comment from Jeremy sent to several of his representatives were not immediately returned.

Prosecutors allege Jeremy raped a 25-year-old woman at a West Hollywood home in May 2014, sexually assaulted a 33-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman in separate incidents at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and raped a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July of last year.

Another allegation from 2016, was declined by prosecutors because of insufficient evidence.

Jeremy, nicknamed "The Hedgehog," is among the best known and most prolific actors in the industry's history, with thousands of credits to his name.

In recent years he has made a career of appearing in more mainstream entertainment, including music videos and reality television shows like "The Surreal Life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiarapeu.s. & worldsexual assaultpornography
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 latest: Outbreak reported at Wake Co. senior living center
Saharan dust cloud headed toward NC, could make for beautiful sunsets
Trump voices support for second round of stimulus check payments
Wake County hiring 235 jobs to support COVID-19 response
Free window lettering available for businesses damaged in protests
1 dead following Raleigh mobile home park shooting
1 dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
Show More
Fauci hopeful for a COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
Documents: Mom called Idaho kids 'zombies' before their deaths
Crews hit setback on moving Raleigh monument
VIDEO: Transgender teen verbally assaulted by couple in Marin Co.
Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car
More TOP STORIES News