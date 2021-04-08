Roommate charged with murder of 20-year-old Raleigh student makes first court appearance

The judge informed Erick Gael Hernandez Mendez, of Clayton, that he faces the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted on the charge of first-degree murder. He also appointed a public defender to represent him.
Hernandez Mendez was given a next court date of 9 a.m. on April 29.
Hernandez Mendez was a roommate of Christina Matos. Matos was found dead in her room the day after her birthday.
"This is the roommate. He lived in the apartment," Christina's aunt Norma Matos said. "Why?! Why?! When you live with your roommate, it's your friend! You live with your friend. Study with your friend! Speak with your friend! Why?! Why?!"
Matos' family said they had met Hernandez Mendez briefly in the past when he helped them move her into the Raleigh apartment.
Body of 20-year-old woman found less than a mile from NC State in Raleigh; Death investigated as homicide
TIMELINE
On Sunday, a 911 caller reported Christina missing.
She was last seen alive on her birthday. She spent Friday night out celebrating with friends.
"I feel like it's a dream," her friend Camila Romero, who saw her just before she disappeared, said. "It hits harder when it's somebody that you're closer to, that you know of, that all she was doing was just working. If you meet her family, they've just been hard workers. They're immigrants, you know. We come here for a reason, to actually work."
She made it home to her apartment on the second floor of Signature 1505 on Hillsborough Street near NC State, but that was the last time anyone saw her alive.
Matos' mother and father said The Signature was her first apartment. She shared it with roommates while she worked and took radiology courses at Wake Technical Community College.
The joyful, former athlete at Clayton High School had plenty of friends -- but when Raleigh police detectives called her parents, investigators began asking who might want to hurt her.
"(The detective) came back and said, 'Let me tell you something.' I asked if they found Christina. And he said, 'Yeah we found her.' And I was excited and where she was. And he said, 'I'm sorry guys, we found Christina in her room and she's deceased," Yolanda Matos recalled tearfully. "Everything is coming down in my life."
Raleigh police discovered the body inside of her locked bedroom, only hours after her mother and brother had gone to check on her. Her mother had a key to get inside the apartment. But couldn't open Matos' locked bedroom door.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.