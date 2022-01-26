Traffic

1 killed, 2 injured in overnight car crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died and two others were seriously injured in an early morning crash in Fayetteville.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Rosehill Road near Durwood Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a car flipped over on its roof.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger were rushed to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The road has since reopened but officers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
