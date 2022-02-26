New historical marker in Apex celebrates school that served Black students during segregation

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new historical marker in Apex was unveiled Saturday.The marker celebrates the former Rosenwald School, which later became Apex Consolidated School.The original Rosenwald School was built in 1931 at the site where Apex Elementary School now sits. The school served Black students during the time of segregation; it operated from 1931 until 1970.The school was built with funding from the Julius Rosenwald fund, state contributions and direct donations from the Black community at the time.Many alumni of Rosenwald School are still active in their communities today. The marker is an acknowledgement of their achievements in the face of limited funding and discrimination of the time.