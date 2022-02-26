Education

New historical marker in Apex celebrates school that served Black students during segregation

EMBED <>More Videos

New historical marker unveiled at Apex Elementary

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new historical marker in Apex was unveiled Saturday.

The marker celebrates the former Rosenwald School, which later became Apex Consolidated School.

The original Rosenwald School was built in 1931 at the site where Apex Elementary School now sits. The school served Black students during the time of segregation; it operated from 1931 until 1970.

The school was built with funding from the Julius Rosenwald fund, state contributions and direct donations from the Black community at the time.

Many alumni of Rosenwald School are still active in their communities today. The marker is an acknowledgement of their achievements in the face of limited funding and discrimination of the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationapexeducationblack historyhistoryblack history month
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Key differences emerge at debate for NC GOP Senate nomination
Russian troops zero in on Kyiv as 150,000 Ukrainians flee
VP Kamala Harris to visit Durham next week
Food drive honors memory of 3 slain Muslim students
In despair, Ukrainians in Triangle worry about family back home
Bars pull Russian vodka off shelves in protest, promote Ukraine brands
How potential Russian cyberattacks could affect Americans
Show More
Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen's death changes nation
Gun deaths surpass car crashes for leading cause of early deaths
Man accused of several bank robberies across Wake County arrested
Sampson County crash leaves 3-year-old dead, 3 others in car injured
Scott Peterson's retrial hinges on juror 'Strawberry Shortcake'
More TOP STORIES News