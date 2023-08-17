Roxboro police searching for bank robbery suspect

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Roxboro are searching for a man in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Roxboro Police Department, a man walked into the Carter Bank and Truist at 823 North Main Street around 2:30 p.m. and passed the teller a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money the man left the bank.

Police said no threats were made and no weapons were shown.

The suspect is described as a White male, wearing a grey tee shirt and bluish/grey shorts, and wearing a wide-brim beige hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roxboro Police Tip Line at 336-322-6072.

