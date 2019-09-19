homicide investigation

Roxboro man arrested in Orange County homicide investigation after woman found dead in yard

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities said they arrested a 58-year-old Roxboro man after a woman was found dead in her own front yard Sunday afternoon.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Timothy Wade Parnell Thursday and charged him with murder in connection with the death of Anne Kirkpatrick, who died September 8.

An off-duty deputy found her body just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kirkpatrick was originally from Concord.

The sheriff's office is investigating this case as a homicide.



Deputies were seen investigating around a farm with horses and chickens. A mobile command unit was also on scene.

Deputies seized several animals from the property, including dogs, rabbits and birds.

Zach Baldwin is the lead investigator in the case. If anyone saw or heard anything unusual Sunday morning, please call him at (919) 245-2939. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

