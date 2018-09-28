Roxboro man fatally shot while celebrating 20th birthday

Roxboro Police made an arrest Friday in a shooting that left a man celebrating his 20th birthday dead.Rodney Fuller, 35, was arrested at his home in the 100 block of Person Court in Roxboro. He was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Demaira Williams.The shooting happened Thursday in the 100 block of Cleveland Lane. Officers responded to a shooting call shortly before 9 p.m. and arrived to find Williams dead from a single gunshot wound. Police said Williams was celebrating his birthday when he was killedA motive for the shooting remains unclear, police said.Fuller is being held at the Person County Jail under no bond.Anyone with information about this case should contact the Roxboro Police Department at (336) 599-8345 or the Tip Line at (336) 322-6072.