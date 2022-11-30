Town of Roxboro announces changes to holiday parade safety measures

Another local community has announced changes to holiday safety measures after the tragedy at the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Roxboro has announced changes to parade safety measures after the tragedy at the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

Some of the changes for Roxboro Jaycees Christmas Parade on December 10 is all drivers of a vehicle or float must show a valid driver's license and proof of current vehicle registration and state inspection.

Floats and trailers must use safety chains and be properly secured with a legal hitch and provide safety measures for all riders to prevent falls.

There will also be no throwing of any articles, but walkers in the parade can hand out candy.

Roxboro is just the latest local community to amend their parade safety measures since the parade in Raleigh.