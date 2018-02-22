PERSON COUNTY NEWS

Roxboro teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting

(Shutterstock)

ROXBORO (WTVD) --
Roxboro police are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting that injured a 19-year-old boy.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 100 block of Person Court after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found that 19-year-old Ju-Nike Torain had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Torain was transported to Person Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Duke University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police said they're following several leads; however, those with information are asked to call the Roxboro Police Department at (336) 599-8345.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdrive by shootingperson county newsteen shotPerson County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSON COUNTY NEWS
Person County man accused of touching child at bounce playhouse
NC State commit Joshua Harris ready for big senior season at Person High
One confirmed dead in Hyco Lake boating incident
Police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting in Timberlake
Person dies after officer-involved shooting in Timberlake
More person county news
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News