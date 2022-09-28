'Sweet woman': Roxboro woman struck and killed by impaired driver a day before 60th birthday

Family members and friends are grieve the unexpected loss of a woman who was killed by an impaired driver a day before her 60th birthday.

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family members and friends are grieving the unexpected loss of Connie Holloway who Roxboro police say was struck and killed while in her wheelchair along Hurdle Mills Road.

Holloway's daughter told ABC11, Wednesday is her mother's birthday. She would have turned 60 years old.

"Connie was a sweet woman...She was good to everybody. Treated everybody so nice," said Sue Chavis, Holloway's aunt.

According to Chavis, she saw Holloway moments before the accident. She was waiting by a tree before heading to the convenience store up the road.

"She said she was going to the store to get some barbeque sauce," said Chavis. "When I got to my door I hear something boom! I say 'Lord they hit Jean.' And that was the last thing I know."

According to Roxboro police, crash happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The driver Lindsey Carver, 80, is facing charges that include driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle.

Holloway's oldest daughter told ABC11 her mother had ten children and many grandchildren.

"She's going to be truly missed... but she was really a sweet person. Really sweet. I love Jean like she was my child," said Chavis.