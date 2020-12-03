Gov. Cooper tours Pittsboro plant as it works to develops PPE for medical professionals

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper toured a Pittsboro facility that made a quick-pivot from a medical device manufacturer to making face shields for medical professionals during the early days of the pandemic.Gilero, originally known for making medical devices, is now producing 80,000 face shields every week to help medical professionals at its Pittsboro plant by using 3D printing."In a matter of three days, we designed it," said Gilero CEO Ted Mosler. "Now people all over North Carolina and all over the nation, really, are wearing these face shields to protect them."Cooper says he's thankful the company rose to the challenge during a stressful time."The engineering and ingenuity that it took to switch over their product lines to help out people in a time of need is commendable," he said.The company is now developing other COVID-19 products such as a device that protects clinicians in a hospital room; another is a rapid COVID-19-test, made completely out of plastic, which folks could use on their own."It's a Q-tip without the cotton or the flop material," explained Mosler. "We anticipate these being used in the home."Cooper commended the plant for not only creating products to battle the COVID-19 pandemic but also for providing jobs to locals calling it a "double positive."Since the start of the pandemic, the state has distributed over 19 million face coverings, 12 million procedure masks, one million face shield and other PPE supplies, according to state officials. Gilero has produced over 800,000 face shields for the State and others.