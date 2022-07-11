NC Governor Roy Cooper signs $27.9 budget bill into law

The General Assembly sent the approved budget to Cooper on July 1, and state law states that Cooper has 10 days sign it, veto it or do nothing and it becomes law.
The budget includes raises for teachers and millions in funding for economic development projects that would bring thousands of jobs to the state.
It sets aside more than $30 million for school safety equipment and training that includes funding for more School Resource Officers. It also adds to the state's rainy day fund.
Cooper released this statement after signing the budget bill:
"Today, I signed the state budget (HB 103) that includes critical investments in education, economic development, transportation and the state workforce. This budget does not include Medicaid Expansion, but the leadership in both the House and Senate now support it and both chambers have passed it. Negotiations are occurring now and we are closer than ever to agreement on Medicaid Expansion, therefore a veto of this budget would be counterproductive."
Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore released this joint statement about Gov. Cooper signing the revised state budget into law:
"The General Assembly passed the 2022 budget with strong bipartisan support, and we are pleased Gov. Cooper signed this responsible spending plan into law. Moving forward, we are committed to working together to improve healthcare access and expand Medicaid, while providing the necessary safeguards to preserve the state's fiscal strength. Active negotiations are occurring now toward that end."
One major thing the budget does not address is Medicaid expansion in the state. while both chambers of the General Assembly agreed that Medicaid expansion should happen they could not agree on a path forward to be included in this year's budget. Cooper has said for years that expanding Medicaid and getting more citizens insurance coverage is a top priority of his.
Gov. Cooper did sign a new bill that that keeps the state's burgeoning hemp industry operating lawfully.
It made hemp products for industrial use and others with personal care uses like CBD permanently exempt from the state's list of illegal drugs.