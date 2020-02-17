Politics

Gov. Cooper orders flags lowered after Lt. Governor Robert 'Bob' Jordan's death

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Monday in honor of Robert "Bob" Jordan.

Jordan, the former Lt. Governor who died on Sunday, served his term in North Carolina from 1985 to 1988. He was also a state senator from 1976 to 1984. A service celebrating Jordan's life will be at West Montgomery High School on Wednesday.

Jordan died in Mt. Gilead.

"Today we lost a great North Carolinian with the passing of my friend and former Lt. Governor Bob Jordan.," Cooper said. "He was passionate about education and made a real difference helping people from all walks of life. Our prayers are with his entire family, especially his wife Sarah and his granddaughter Cole."

The flags should be lowered until sunset on Wednesday.
