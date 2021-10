Honoring Roy Williams' legacy as Hubert Davis takes reins of UNC basketball

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The news of Roy Williams' retirement sent shockwaves through the college basketball world last week.Williams' former assistant coach and former UNC player Hubert Davis will take the reins as the new head coach of the men's basketball program.The News and Observer will be honoring Roy Williams' legacy in a special dedicated section featuring the many beloved "Roy-isms" and backstory of the legendary coach.Opposing coaches Roy Williams faced on the road will also speak about him in the piece.You can read more here or in the Sunday edition of the News and Observer.