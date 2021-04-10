college basketball

Honoring Roy Williams' legacy as Hubert Davis takes reins of UNC basketball

TIMELINE: Honoring Roy Williams' legacy with UNC basketball

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The news of Roy Williams' retirement sent shockwaves through the college basketball world last week.

Williams' former assistant coach and former UNC player Hubert Davis will take the reins as the new head coach of the men's basketball program.

A timeline of Roy Williams' coaching career. He was the fastest to win 900 games

The News and Observer will be honoring Roy Williams' legacy in a special dedicated section featuring the many beloved "Roy-isms" and backstory of the legendary coach.

Remembering Roy Williams, Dean Smith and a 1993 photo for the ages

Opposing coaches Roy Williams faced on the road will also speak about him in the piece.

You can read more here or in the Sunday edition of the News and Observer.

'Coach Williams was really an extension of my father': Former UNC players still shocked about Hall of Fame coach's retirement
