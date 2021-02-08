child death

Indiana grandfather gets probation for Puerto Rico cruise ship death

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A grandfather who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico was sentenced Monday to three years' probation, according to justice officials.

Salvatore "Sam" Anello, of Valparaiso, Indiana, had pleaded guilty in the case in October 2020. Defense attorney Michael Winkleman has said Anello would serve probation in his home state.

Anello was aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruises' Freedom of the Seas ship with family in July 2019 when the death occurred. He has said he did not know the window in the children's play area was open and that he lifted 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand up to it so she could knock on the glass as she had done at her brother's hockey games.

The girl's parents sued Royal Caribbean in a civil case that is still ongoing.

RELATED: Family sues Royal Caribbean after toddler falls to death from cruise ship's window

The video in the player above is from a previously reported story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child deathlawsuitu.s. & worldcruise shippuerto rico
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
8-year-old gets rare illness after COVID-19
Mom, stepdad face new charges in murder of 7-year-old
Toddler dies after being struck by car in Johnston Co.
A quarter million: America's loss, North Carolina's grief
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake sheriff opens homicide case after body found near Neuse River
NC woman charged in Capitol riot weeks after husband was charged
LATEST: 10% of US population has gotten at least 1 dose
Wake NCAE expresses concerns ahead of return to in-person instruction
2 arrested in homicide investigation at Moore County rock quarry
WakeMed becomes 1 of 4 hospitals to provide training to US Navy
Super Bowl Sunday also National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
Show More
300 COVID-19 protocol complaints made after Franklin St. celebration
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
These winter activities are the highest risk for getting COVID-19
IRS warns of 'ghost tax return preparers'
National AIDS Memorial launches virtual quilt exhibition
More TOP STORIES News