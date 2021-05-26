travel

Royal Caribbean cleared to run test cruises

NEW YORK CITY -- It's a significant step forward for the cruise industry.

The CDC has given Royal Caribbean the green light to run test cruises.

According to multiple reports, the cruise company will be able to conduct these simulated cruises late next month using volunteer passengers.

The tests are required for any ship that is not guaranteeing most passengers and crew members will be vaccinated.

The approval is a significant step forward for the cruise industry, which has not been able to operate in the U.S. - its most lucrative market - since March 2020 after virus outbreaks and deaths on several ships.

Back in March, Royal Caribbean announced its first "fully vaccinated" cruises would depart Israel and sail to the Greek Islands starting this month.
