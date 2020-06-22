Raleigh police investigating 2 separate Sunday afternoon shootings

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating two separate Sunday afternoon shootings that occurred almost five hours apart from one another.

The first shooting happening at 2:30 p.m. along the 100 block of Prospect Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The second shooting happening just before 7:15 p.m. along the1100 block of S. Blount St. Upon arrival, officers found a gunshot victim that was taken to WakeMed.


Anyone with information on the two shootings is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighshootinginvestigationraleigh newsraleigh police
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC Confederate Monument to be removed from Capitol grounds
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations see first decrease in 6 days
Stuart Scott daughter reflects on father's 2014 ESPY's speech
Thousands gather to support Pres. Trump along Bogue Sound
2 men charged during dispute over Confederate monument in Graham
2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st
Air Force makes history: 1st woman as top enlisted leader
Show More
Hot & Humid This Week
Parents of toddlers in Trump's 'racist baby' tweet speak out
Trump comeback rally features empty seats, staff infections
Documents: Cellphone pings helped find missing Idaho kids' bodies
1 dead, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting
More TOP STORIES News