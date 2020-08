RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police released a sketch of a man believed to be involved in the shooting death of a 56-year-old man at an apartment complex last Thursday.Investigators said witnesses did not know the race of the man, only that he is about six feet tall.On Aug. 6, Bobby Earl Lucas, 56, was found dead at the Montecito West apartments on Bland Road. He had been shot multiple times.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.