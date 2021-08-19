Society

Giant rubber duck suddenly appears in Maine harbor, an unsolved mystery loved by locals

The 25-foot-tall ducky doesn't pose a navigational hazard, so there's no rush to shoo it away.
EMBED <>More Videos

Giant rubber duck mysteriously appears in Maine harbor

BELFAST, Maine -- The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that's defied sleuths so far.

The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word "joy" appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it's a mystery who put it there.

Harbor Master Katherine Given told the Bangor Daily News that the 25-foot-tall (7 1/2 meter) duck doesn't pose a navigational hazard, so there's no rush to shoo it away.

"Everybody loves it," Given said. "I have no idea who owns it, but it kind of fits Belfast. A lot of people want to keep it here."

Judy Herman, of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, stopped to snap photos on Tuesday.

"It's wonderful," she told New England Cable News. "Who would expect to see a duck in the middle of the water here?"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymainemysterybirdsducku.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol
Rip current grabs 3 swimmers off North Carolina coast
Tropical Storm Henri strengthening well off NC coast
Former Parkland deputy: 'I did the best I could"
1 killed, 5 more injured in overnight violence in Durham
LATEST: Wake County, 5 towns to implement mask mandate Friday
Show More
With no beds, hospitals ship COVID patients to far-off cities
GOP attempts to make it easier to buy handguns in NC
Biden discusses Afghanistan exit in ABC exclusive interview
Maple View Farm to stop milk production; ice cream store to remain
Afghans protest Taliban in emerging challenge to their rule
More TOP STORIES News