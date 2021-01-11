Politics

NY Bar Association seeks to expel Rudy Giuliani over 'combat' remarks before Capitol siege

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
NEW YORK -- Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to President Donald Trump's supporters last week before they violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The organization said Monday that it has opened an inquiry into whether Giuliani should remain a member. Its bylaws state that "no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States" shall remain a member.

Removal from the bar association, a voluntary membership organization dating to 1876, is not the same as being disbarred and banned from practicing law. That can only be done by the courts.

A message seeking comment was left with Giuliani's spokesperson. The bar association said he will be afforded due process and be given a chance to explain and defend his words and actions.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is Trump's personal lawyer and has played a prominent role in the Republican president's spurious fight to overturn his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat.

The bar association said it has received hundreds of complaints about Giuliani's work to perpetuate Trump's baseless voter fraud claims, which culminated in fiery remarks last Wednesday in Washington as Congress met to count Biden's Electoral College win.

"If we're wrong, we will be made fools of, but if we're right, a lot of them will go to jail," Giuliani told the crowd. "Let's have trial by combat."

The bar association said in a statement that Giuliani's words "quite clearly were intended to encourage Trump supporters unhappy with the election's outcome to take matters into their own hands."

The bar association said it condemns the violence at the Capitol, calling it "nothing short of an attempted coup, intended to prevent the peaceful transition of power."

"We cannot stand idly by and allow those intent on rending the fabric of our democracy to go unchecked," the organization said in a statement.
