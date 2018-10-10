Ruined by Florence, Spring Lake fitness gym rebuilds, watches Hurricane Michael

EMBED </>More Videos

Evolution Athletics is restoring its facility after damage from Hurricane Florence.

Gary Cooper
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The old saying goes that nothing worth having comes easy. With that in mind, all the elbow grease and sweat equity the owners of Evolution Athletics have put in is beyond rewarding -- even though Mother Nature has decimated what they've created.

Two months ago, Evolution Athletics opened its new building to incorporating new businesses, such as Cactus Coffee, a yoga studio, and co-working space; all the while keeping the flagship enterprise, a CrossFit gym, intact.

Then in September, Hurricane Florence crept its way across the Carolinas.

The huge and slow-moving storm dumped a record amount of rain and made the Little River swell to records heights. The gym sits on the banks of the river.

"The Little River has been such a blessing in bringing in so many families together and adventures, and when we saw it swell up and heard the predictions, initially we were skeptical and that there had never been flooding of that extremity here before," says Izdihar Eaton, co-owner of Evolution Athletics.

The water crept into the building and crested at five feet inside the facility. Worse, the water stayed at that height (or near it) for three days. When the waters receded, everything under the roof of the massive building was destroyed or deemed useless.

To add salt to the fresh wound, Hurricane Michael (or what will be left of it) is taking aim at North Carolina, and the idea that the Little River could rise again is a very real possibility.

"What can you do? Mother Nature is in charge no matter what you do," said Mike Birky, owner of Cactus Coffee.

Since Florence, the rebuilding has gone non-stop. Gym classes have resumed, and Eaton said the building will be back to its original glory by October 27 - whether Hurricane Michael gets in the way or not.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gymexercisehurricane florencehurricane michaelcumberland county newsfloodingSpring LakeCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael: Widespread damage in Florida, storm moves north
NC State Fair opening postponed a day because of Hurricane Michael concerns
Hurricane Michael could cause more than 300,000 outages in Carolinas
Harnett school forces student to remove Trump jersey at patriotic-themed football game
Dog that wants 'to go to a loving home' found tied to pole with note in Clayton
Police make arrest in Cary VFW break-in, still searching for second suspect
Hurricane Michael Closings: Districts close as the storm approaches
VIDEO: Hurricane Michael storm surge swallows Mexico Beach, Fla.
Show More
Triangle Town Center closes after flooding in lower level
Watch out for scams while enjoying the NC State Fair
Hurricane Michael videos: Storm makes landfall in Florida
NC declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Michael
VIDEO: Building collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
More News