Tobacco Road Marathon celebrates its 10th Anniversary

By Michelle Young
Cary (WTVD) -- On Sunday, March 15, thousands of runners will hit the American Tobacco Trail for the 10th Anniversary of the Tobacco Road Marathon. Since the marathon began in 2010, it has distributed over $1 Million to charitable organizations such as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), military veterans organizations, the American Red Cross, Wake County Parks and Recreation, Triangle Rails to Trails, and the YMCA.

The Tobacco Road Marathon is a fast, flat course perfect for those seeking to qualify for the Boston Marathon or just achieve a new personal record. Both the marathon and half-marathon begin at 7 am at the USA Baseball/Thomas Brooks Park in Cary.

ABC11 Together is proud to be a sponsor and congratulates the Tobacco Road Marathon for its many years of service.

Click here for more information.
