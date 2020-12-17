Wilmington man to run backwards for 100 miles in 100 hours to raise $100K

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tracy McCullen is going backwards to help kids in New Hanover County move forward.
McCullen is running 100 miles in 100 hours - backwards - to inspire children in and around Wilmington. He hopes to raise money for charity and spark optimism in others in the community.
He plans to start the run Thursday in Wrightsville Beach with the idea of running 25 miles each day for four days. WWAY reports McCullen's running career has caught a second wind. Since he's turned 50, he's run 22 marathons in 11 years.
"I want to be an inspiration to these young kids at the club, in the community, and maybe one day in the whole world," McCullen said. "I want everyone to set high goals for yourself, believe in yourself, and never give up. Keep smiling and keep moving forward with calm confidence and invincible determination."
McCullen wants to raise $100,000 for a running track and a 'field of dreams' for the Boys & Girls Club in Wilmington. You can see more about his mission on his website.
