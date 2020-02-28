Running car stolen out of Raleigh driveway crashes near Sanderson High School

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Three people jumped into a car that was idling in a Raleigh driveway and stole it.Raleigh Police Department said it happened around 7 a.m. at a home on North Hills Drive.The three suspects jumped into the car and drove off with it.Police found the car a short time later. When the officers approached, two of the suspects jumped out of the car. They were quickly arrested.The third suspect got behind the wheel and sped off.Raleigh Police Department said its officers, per department policy, did not chase after the speeding suspect.However, the suspect ran over a mailbox, crashing into a backyard on Northclift Drive near Sanderson High School.Officers arrived and detained the third suspect, who had minor injuries.The identities of the suspects have not been released.