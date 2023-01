'She's a superhero': Brother and sister running Houston Marathon with mom turning 63 on race day

HOUSTON, TEXAS -- A man will be running the Chevron Houston Marathon for the first time on Sunday and he has had some expert runners guiding him.

Harrison Bequette's mother and sister have participated in 10 Houston Marathons together.

Bequette decided to join them this year because his mother, Catherine, will be turning 63 on race day.

The family plans on crossing the finish line together arm-in-arm.